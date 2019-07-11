Former Greyhound/Bulldog Andy Welinski Talks NHL Move from Anaheim to Philadelphia

DULUTH, Minn. – Former Duluth East and UMD hockey star Andy Welinski doesn’t mind a change of scenery as he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers last week.

Welinski spent the past four seasons in the Anaheim Ducks organization, spending most of his time with their AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. Welinski says he is still very grateful to the team that drafted him back in 2011.

“They’ve taken the time to develop players and a lot of the players in their organization have come through their farm team. It’s obviously a great place to be and I owe a lot to them for taking the time to give me a chance and give me a shot,” said Welinski.

Welinski added that when the move became official, he got a lot of phone calls and text messages from people in his hometown who have been following his entire career.

“It’s exciting. There’s a lot of people that I haven’t talked to in a while that reach out and say congratulations, and it carries on a conversation. It’s amazing how within the hockey community and the city of Duluth how those friendships last and it’s really good to hear from a lot of people,” Welinski said.