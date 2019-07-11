Lake Superior College Takes Next Step For New Housing Project

LSC leaders are planning to start the project late next month or early September

DULUTH, Minn.- Lake Superior College has taken the next step in a big development plan to have student housing on their main campus.

A land swap was approved Wednesday night which clears the way to bring housing to the campus for the first time ever.

Due to rising enrollment at LSC, and limited student housing space at the College of St. Scholastica and UW-Superior, LSC leaders are now ready to break ground on a two hundred unit housing project.

LSC is working with the city, Duluth Economic Development Authority, and Titanium Partners LLC to put together a project over eight acres of land on the southern part of the campus.

Administrators say, adding housing to their campus will only add to the overall growth of the college.

“This is going to allow us to do is to continue our recruiting, our marketing efforts outside the area. It will bring people to Duluth because that’s what we are hearing more and more people want to come to Duluth. It’s a great city, a lot of great things are happening”, said Daniel Fanning, LSC Director of Institutional Advancement.

Campus officials are hoping to break ground either late next month, or early September. The goal is to have housing available by the Fall of 2020.

UMD also announced a housing project Wednesday, and now LSC is bringing housing to their campus, so exciting times are ahead for both colleges.