Mayor Larson: Continued Use of Hydrogen Fluoride at Husky Unacceptable

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Mayor Emily Larson released a statement Friday afternoon that she will be “asking the Duluth City Council to vote on a resolution that requests that the EPA review usage of hydrogen fluoride in refineries throughout the country.”

Mayor Larson’s Facebook post reads in full:

“On multiple occasions since the Husky Refinery explosion on April 26th, 2018, I have urged Husky to reconsider its use of hydrogen fluoride (HF).

I believe our communities have not been made aware of the extent to which HF is dangerous, nor have we been given proof that safer alternatives are not viable.

The urgency is clear, now, with three major incidents at facilities using HF and the Chemical Safety Board (CSB) urging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to re-study this issue (something not done since 1993).

Below is an article about the CSB’s urging the EPA to act, as well as a letter I sent to Husky earlier this year asking that Husky prove that HF is the safest choice, not the most expedient, or least expensive, the safest for our community, this region, and their workers.

This is why I will be asking the Duluth City Council to vote on a resolution that requests that the EPA review usage of HF in refineries throughout the country to avoid potential future catastrophes.

From the article, and a CSB executive:

“We’ve now seen three incidents — major, catastrophic process safety incidents at refineries that use (hydrogen fluoride) for alkylation in four years,” said Kulinowski. “So, I would say that there is a sense of urgency around the issue of exploring the safety issues related to the use of (hydrogen fluoride).”’