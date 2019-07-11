Nearly 300 Rowers Will Compete in 61st Annual Duluth Regatta

Races will be going on all throughout the day beginning at 8 a.m and wrapping up at 5 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 61st annual Duluth Regatta is set to take place Saturday at Park Point.

An estimated 300 rowers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Canada are expected to compete in 28 men’s and women’s events. The regatta is a very unique event, which is a lot more popular than you would think.

“We are a rowing community and we are a water community. This regatta is really a chance to celebrate the fact that we do live on Lake Superior, and we have this wonderful opportunity. Not too many communities have a rowing club, so it’s a very unique sport but it’s a growing sport in our area,” said Jenny Peterson.

