St. Louis County Swears In Officers

The event not only focused on those being sworn in but it also served as a recognition ceremony for the ones working behind the scenes.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County swore in 14 new deputies and correction officers during a ceremony in front of their family and friends on Thursday.

The event not only focused on those being sworn in but it also served as a recognition ceremony for the ones working behind the scenes.

A special commendation was made for the radio maintenance division which works to keep the country connected when an emergency happens.

“There’s four technicians and a supervisor that keep the wireless communication infrastructure for all 180 public safety agencies within our county up and running they do phenomenal work every year and this is a great opportunity for me to recognize them,” said Sheriff Ross Litman of St. Louis County.

The new deputies sworn in have been out patrolling the streets since January, but the ceremony held to day was for their loved ones to see them receive their badges.