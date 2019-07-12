BlueGreens Get Big Win in Regular Season Finale; Fail to Make Playoffs

Duluth FC finishes the 2019 season 8-2.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC ended the regular season on a high note, getting the 11-0 win over La Crosse Aris FC at home. The BlueGreens needed the win to keep their playoff chances alive, but Med City FC defeated Minneapolis City FC 1-0 to clinch the final playoff spot and end Duluth FC’s season on Friday night.

Lucas Jacobs netted a hat trick on his birthday, while Ronaldo Fortune and Carlyle Junior both scored twice. The BlueGreens finish the 2019 season 8-2.