Duluth Council Resolution Aims to Encourage Businesses

The goal of the study is to closely examine permitting and zoning regulations in neighborhoods in need of development to figure out better ways to encourage new businesses.

DULUTH, Minn. – City councilors Arik Forsman and Noah Hobbs will introduce a resolution on Monday asking city planners to conduct a study.

This is all part of what are called transformational community opportunities outlined in the Duluth 2035 plan.

These ideas are designed to make the city successful in a 21st century economy.

“What this does is really concentrates development in 12 different areas across the city and the idea is that you would be able to have a neighborhood that is thriving no matter where you live in Duluth. And you have access to housing, child care, transportation, job opportunities and healthy foods,” said Arik Forsman, an At-Large city councilor.

Some incentives could be streamlining zoning, permitting, and parking requirements so that it is easier for businesses to move into places like East 4th Street.

“It’s probably a good time to be figuring out what are some ways we could be looking at incentives that are non–financial to help a business locate there to help someone reinvest in their property and increase their economic activity in those areas to serve there residents surrounding there,” said Keith Hamre the Duluth Director of Planning.

Monday’s resolution would allow the city to start studying the viability of the plan which would cover 12 different redevelopment zones featured in the city’s 2035 plan.