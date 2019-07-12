Cultural Food Frenzy Takes Over Bayfront Festival Park This Saturday

Twin Ports Entertainment and Lundeen Productions are Proud to Present the 3rd Annual Taste of Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The 3rd annual Taste of Duluth is taking on a new look and sound for 2019.

Performers are being featured on the main stage this year that are going to reflect many of the ethnic origins that are a rich part of Duluth’s history.

In the previous two years the festival has been going on, more than 12,000 attendees have strolled through the park to enjoy a taste of the area’s culture, music, entertainment and much more.

The event is happening Saturday, July 13 at Bayfront Festival Park from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tracy Lundeen with Lundeen Productions says attendee’s from the area are definitely going to feel a bit of the Duluth International Folk Festival that was staged for many years in Duluth.

“New this year will be strolling musicians as well as a kid’s area featuring fun for the younger attendees. There will also be plenty of ethnic and American food offerings, including sample sizes,” said Lundeen.

Cost of admission is free to attend the event.

Click here for more information regarding Taste of Duluth.