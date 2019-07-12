Dirt Bikes Brraaap To The Holeshot

Active Adventures: Echo Valley MotoCross

BROOKSTON, Minn. — Just 35 miles west of Duluth lies Echo Valley MotoCross Track, that’s where we are taking you for this week’s Active Adventures. Get ready to tear through the dirt track and fly high in the sky, just don’t get roosted!

2019 Northern Series Race Schedule

DISTRICT 23 DIRTBIKE RACES FOR 2019!

* July 14th – Dirt Bike Only (Sat. Practice 10–4pm) $30 organized

* August 25th – Dirt Bike Only (Sat. Practice 10–4pm) $30 organized

* September 15th– Dirt Bike Only (Sat. Practice 10–4pm) $30 organized

*October 6th – Non–Points Dirt Bikes Only (Sat. Practice 10–4pm) $30 organized

*2019 Harescramble Race: August 4th– Dirt Bike Only (Sat. Practice 10am–4pm) $30 non–organized