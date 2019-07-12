Diving Bell Unearthed at Glensheen

Glensheen has always known it was lurking under the stones but this week was the first time they have seen it in all its glory.

DULUTH, Minn. – Glensheen Mansion dug up a diving bell, an unusual find that has been hiding under water and stones in their boathouse for decades.

For now, there are many secrets left surrounding the bell which performed a unique task.

“A human would have been inside here, the little rings you see here would have had barrels and filled with air and float and move easily within the water it would have been compressed with air so someone could have gone inside this and down under water,” said Jane Pederson, the public relations director at Glensheen.

The mansion will be asking experts in the coming weeks to take a look and learn how old it is and how long it has been there.