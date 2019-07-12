Duluth’s Peace Church Hosts “Lights for Liberty” Immigration Vigil

Organizers are collecting signatures on petitions calling for changes to U.S. immigration policies

DULUTH, Minn. – Peace United Church of Christ on 11th Avenue East in Duluth hosted a vigil calling for changes to U.S. immigration policies.

It’s one of hundreds of “Lights for Liberty” gatherings happening nationwide.

Organizers are collecting signatures on petitions asking lawmakers to say “no” to what they call “abuses taking place” at the southern border.

“The more people that come, the more people that sign, the more people that say no to this, what’s going on in our country, I think it makes our legislators act,” said Kathryn Nelson, Lead Pastor at Peace Church. “I think it can have a profound effect.”

The vigil featured speeches from local leaders and immigrants telling their stories.