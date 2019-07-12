Future Bulldogs Brave the Heat for UMD Youth Football Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – Nearly 90 degree temps would not deter campers from showing up to Malosky Stadium for UMD’s annual youth football camp.

The basis of this camp was to teach kids from grades 3rd through 8th the importance of fundamentals in football. Organizers say the hope is to cultivate the next group of UMD football fans, and maybe some future Bulldogs football players.

“UMD is an important part of this community and we want to make sure that we’re giving kids opportunities to learn and give kids from different communities to come together. We’ve got kids all the way from Avon, Minnesota. We’ve got some kids from Minneapolis coming up here to compete and get to know other kids from the Twin Ports. It’s important,” said UMD defensive coordinator Trey Dill.