Gunslingers Gather at the 10th Annual Wisconsin Fast Draw Tournament

This year's state tournament hosting nearly 60 competitors.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s a cowboy competition and shootout down at the Head of the Lake Fairgrounds in Superior this weekend.

Roughly 60 shooters from around the nation made it out for the 10th Annual Fast Draw Tournament.

Tom “Laripin” Swanson is a gunslinger from Arizona. He’s been competing in the Wisconsin gunfight for 5 years and fell in love with fast draw instantly.

“Well I was a cowboy at heart. That’s what it is. It’s the cowboy coming out in you. And I always liked cowboys when I was younger and I tried it out,” Swanson said.

Laripin says the most challenging part about fast draw is hitting the target.

You can face people faster and slower than you, but if you don’t hit the target, he says you won’t get very far.