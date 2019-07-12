LME Trucking Closes Out Of The Blue

The Roseville Trucking Company closed Thursday affecting the Hermantown Terminal

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Roseville Trucking Company Lakeville Motors Express closed their doors out of the blue Thursday leaving hundreds without a job including those working at the Hermantown site.

The company website yesterday also posted on their website that said “effective immediately, LME will no longer be accepting any pickups”.

No word yet on how many people lost their jobs in the Northland.