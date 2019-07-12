Minnesota Lottery Winner Comes Forward

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – An Elk River resident is Minnesota’s newest lottery multimillionaire.

According to Minnesota Lottery officials, Jeffery Love came forward as the winner of the $21.6 million lottery ticket.

Love said that he stopped at a lottery retailer this morning and scanned his ticket. The scanner message instructed him to contact the Minnesota Lottery to claim the prize. “I thought, ‘Okay, this is big. Let me check the numbers on my phone.’ When I compared the winning numbers to my ticket, they matched exactly. I called Vickie [his wife] and said, ‘We have a situation.’”

“I didn’t trust my eyes, I wanted to have Vickie look at it,” said Love.

Love’s ticket matched all five winning numbers, 16-22-32-36-42 to win the jackpot.

The Holiday Stationstore #395, located at 14075 Ramsey Blvd. in Ramsey will receive a $10,000 bonus.