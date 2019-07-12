New Beekeeping Nonprofit Meets in Superior

Meetings Will Continue Throughout the Summer at UWS

DULUTH, Minn. – According to local Beekeepers, 60 percent of the honeybees up north died this past winter.

In order to counteract the winter bee kill-off, the Head of the Lakes Beekeeping Association has started monthly meetings at UWS to help spread the word on protecting nature’s pollinators by educating the public.

“We are such a great community. For example, we had somebody who had bees swarm in South Superior last week. And they contacted us saying I need help I don’t know what to do. And she was like I couldn’t believe within a half hour somebody was contacting me coming to my house trying to help us out,” said President Head of the Lakes Beekeeping Association Jami Koivisto.

Beekeeping meetings will continue throughout the summer once a month at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

For more information on how you can help protect the honeybees, click here.