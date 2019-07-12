Registration Open for Park Point 5-Miler

Northern Minnesota's oldest race is in its 48th year of existence.

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is open for the 48th annual Park Point Five-Miler, which takes place Thursday July 18th.

The event is northern Minnesota’s oldest race and begins at 5:30 p.m. with a kids-only race for children 14 and under. After that, the five-mile run will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the two-mile walk starts at 6:35 p.m. Proceeds from the event go to benefit the Young Athletes Foundation. For more information, click here.