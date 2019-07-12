Steam Engine 332 Rides Through the Northland

Steam Engine 28 makes a comeback as Engine 332.

DULUTH, Minn.- All aboard a very special steam train riding down the North Shore scenic railroad this weekend.

After a year getting fixed up in the shop, steam engine ‘332,’ formerly known as engine ’28,’ is back on the track, making trips from Duluth to Two Harbors and back.

Railroad officials say riding a steam train down the scenic route is a totally different experience than riding behind a diesel powered engine.

“To do that do that on a diesel train is a lot of fun, but to do it behind a steam locomotive is epic. There’s a whole different feel. The windows on the coaches are open, you can hear that engine chugging and breathing and hissing and wheezing and you can feel the power as it moves up the North shore,” North Shore Scenic Railroad general manager Ken Buehler said.

This weekend’s steam rides are a precursor to the first ever steam festival happening July 19-21 at the Duluth Depot.