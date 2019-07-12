Two Injured in Car vs. Moose Crash, Fundraiser set up for Victim

Both Parties Sustained Non-Life Threatening Injuries

BASSETT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were seriously injured Sunday night after the car they were driving struck a moose on Forest Highway 11.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the car vs. moose crash happened in Bassett Township around 11:15 p.m.

Authorities say 17-year-old Amaya Nelson was driving a Dodge Neon southbound on Forest Highway 11 when she collided with a moose that was in the road.

Nelson and her passenger, 22-year-old Remington Delinger were both transported by the Hoyt Lakes Ambulance to Essentia Health Northern Pines Hospital in Aurora for non-life threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Amaya’s aftercare. So far, $877 has been raised of the $15,000 goal. You can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking here.