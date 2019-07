Wasabi Poke Bowl

DULUTH, Minn. — Wasabi Restaurant in Duluth is still open, even with the construction on Superior Street; with great lunch specials on both their sushi and poke bowls. In this week’s Cooking Connection we are making a Tuna & Salmon Poke Bowl and mixing in all the right sauces to fit your taste buds needs. Plus, the manager and Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot give raw tuna a try for the first time.