Bicyclist Dead After Being Struck by Bus in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – A bicyclist was struck and killed by a tour bus in Hermantown Friday night.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Jacob Joseph Sabin of Hermantown.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash around 11:25 p.m.

They tell us a tour bus was traveling south on Highway 53 in Hermantown when it struck a bicyclist that was also traveling south on Highway 53 in the right lane.

Fox 21 recorded video at what is believed to be the scene of the incident near the intersection of Highway 53 and Sugar Maple Drive.