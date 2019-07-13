C.J. Ham Hosts First Annual Youth Football Camp in Duluth

Over 270 kids came to the camp at Lincoln Park Middle School.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids in the Northland had a special treat Saturday afternoon, getting the chance to learn some football skills and play some games with a pro football player. Duluth Denfeld alum and current Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham returned to Duluth this weekend to host the first annual C.J. Ham football camp. UMD soccer and football players as well as a few Denfeld football players helped with the camp.

Over 270 kids from ages 8 to 16 participated in the camp, which included different drills and life lessons from Ham.

“It’s football, we’re out here, having fun, doing drills, learning the fundamentals of the game, playing some games as well, just to get some competition. On the life part, it really is just about working hard and not letting anybody tell you anything different. If you have a dream to go out and chase it,” Ham said.

Ham was a star on the Denfeld football and track and field team and he also played basketball before graduating in 2011. Ham was a 2 year starter for the Hunters, recording over 1800 total yards for 24 touchdowns in his final two season.

Ham said he’s spent the weekend back in Duluth with his family and loves holding this camp in a community that gave him so much.

“It’s always a good time to be back in Duluth. I love it here, I love everything about it, especially I grew up in the Lincoln Park area. To be able to see all of these people here for an event that I’m putting on, is humbling in it of itself, and I’m just really blessed to be out here,” Ham added.