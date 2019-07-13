Huskies Shut Out Loggers for Fourth Straight Win

Starting pitcher Schuyler Hill struck out four and gave up three hits over six innings in the shutout win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting pitcher Schuyler Hill struck out four over six innings as three Huskies pitchers combined for the shutout as Duluth got the 6-0 win over La Crosse for its fourth straight win. The pitching staff gave up just five hits and finished with eight strikeouts.

Nic Kent went 2-for-4 and scored two runs while Kyle Jacobsen went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. The Huskies will host the Loggers again on Sunday before a few days off for the All-Star break.