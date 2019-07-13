Huskies Shut Out Loggers for Fourth Straight Win

Starting pitcher Schuyler Hill struck out four and gave up three hits over six innings in the shutout win.
Claudia Chakamian,

DULUTH, Minn. – Starting pitcher Schuyler Hill struck out four over six innings as three Huskies pitchers combined for the shutout as Duluth got the 6-0 win over La Crosse for its fourth straight win. The pitching staff gave up just five hits and finished with eight strikeouts.

Nic Kent went 2-for-4 and scored two runs while Kyle Jacobsen went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. The Huskies will host the Loggers again on Sunday before a few days off for the All-Star break.

Categories: College, Northwoods League, Sports

You Might Like