Taste of Greece Puts the ‘Opa’ in Minnesota

Marshall High School turned into Little Greece for the 27th Annual Festival.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Saturday the Greek culture showed off their customs and delicious food at Marshall School.

According to organizers this year brought a record number of attendees to enjoy traditional Greek Gyros and Loukoumades, dances, and above all, hospitality.

“They can just expect a really welcoming environment, great food, great pastries, lot of entertainment,” said George Patronas, co-chair for the Taste.

Patronas is the grandson of the man who came up with the idea for Taste of Greece 27 years ago.

“I think we have a great following that we’ve been going strong for 27 years, y’know people just keep coming back. They love the food, they love the community.”

The free event continues tomorrow, and you better get there early Patronas said, because your favorite food can go fast.