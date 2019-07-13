Two Harbors Bustling Celebrating Heritage Days

Four day festival features live music, food, a car show and more.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Two Harbors was bustling Saturday for the third day of the four-day long Heritage Days in Two Harbors.

The event featured live music, food, a car show at Danny’s Auto on Third Avenue, and a parade throughout the town.

Heritage Days also featured unique vendors from across Minnesota.

Dale Lessard is one of them. He fashions sculptures by hand, made out of stainless steel utensils.

All the sculptures balance on spoons.

“You have to find your balancing point on each set of dinnerware because it all weighs different,” said Lessard. And then it’s called a kinetic gyroscoptic sculpture.”

He has been bringing his utensil sculptures to Heritage Days for ten years, they have become a fan favorite.

“It’s just the old fashioned dinnerware which brings back a lot of the old vintage memories in our brains. So brings back their childhood days eating dinner with their parents.”