Duluth Huskies Baseball Players Read Books to Kids

Dozens of kids attended the 4th annual Books and Baseball event

DULUTH, Minn.- Baseball players read books to little kids at Duluth’s Wade Stadium for the 4th annual Books and Baseball event.

Children and parents were invited to story time with the Huskies baseball team before their afternoon game.

The event was put on by the Duluth Public Library who says kids love the event because they get to hear their favorite stories read by their local heroes.

“We want to get a chance to meet kids where they are rather than always be expecting kids to always be coming to the library, it’s great fun to go out in the community and connect with them where they already are,” Duluth Public Library manager Carla Powers said.

Sunday’s event was a way to remind kids that there’s still time to sign up for the Duluth Public Library’s Summer reading program.