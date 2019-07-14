Huskies Sweep Loggers, Win Fifth Straight

Both Nic Kent and Preston Hartsell went 4-for-4 on the day and drove in three total runs.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies got off to another fast start on Sunday afternoon, scoring one in the first then took the lead in the third to get the 6-3 win over the Loggers to sweep the weekend series.

Cole Milam had another strong start, giving up just one run on six hits over six innings of work while striking out four. At the plate, the Huskies pounded out 14 hits. Nic Kent went 4-for-4 with a run scored and 2 RBI while Preston Hartsell went 4-for-4 and drove in a run.

The Huskies have now won five straight and are tied with Eau Claire atop the division for the second half. The Huskies will have a few days off for the All-Star break and will be back at Wade Stadium on Thursday to host Thunder Bay.