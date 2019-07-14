Meet on the Street Brings Out Lincoln Park Businesses, Community Members

This year Meet on the Street merged with last year's Solstice party, organizers combining.

DULUTH, Minn.- On Sunday Meet on the Street took over West Superior Street in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood.

The event brought out local businesses, community members, and local authorities to eat some food, play some games, and celebrate all the neighborhood has to offer.

“We’ve had so much growth in the craft district itself that people have sort of had their heads down just trying to get their businesses open and now it’s time to sort of look up from that having our heads down getting he businesses open, look up,” said Shannon Laing, Neighborhood Coordinator with Ecolibrium 3. “To mix around in the neighborhood.”

The event was put on by Ecolibrium 3, Lincoln Park Children and Families Collaborative, and the Duluth Folk School.