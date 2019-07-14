Meet the Huskies: Xavier Bussey

For this week's segment, we feature the Huskies's outfielder from Pensacola State College.

DULUTH, Minn. -Xavier Bussey is a long way from home, coming to Duluth from Pensacola State College and is originally a North Carolina native.

“The landscape is a lot different. There’s like a mountain over here in the backview so it’s a really beautiful place. I heard it’s a lot colder in the May time,” Bussey said.

Bussey transferred from the University of South Carolina after the fall semester, and played just six games for the Pirates this past spring, going 7-for-10 with one home run and two RBI during those games.

“I took a lot of time off in the spring so probably just seeing pitches again, working on defense, but everything needs a lot of work so everything is a key point,” Bussey said.

Bussey is starting to see that improvement with the Huskies. In 19 games, he’s had 16 hits with four doubles and one home run and has driven in eight runs.

“It started off rough at first but I’ve started to settle in. Everyone’s come up to me and said I’m doing great so far. So I think I’ve settled in well,” Bussey added.

While Bussey continues to improve at both the plate and in the outfield, he’s enjoying the chance he gets to play every day and bond with his new teammates, even if he doesn’t always show it.

“I’m having a lot of fun. I don’t smile a lot when I play but I’m having a blast all the time I’m out here. Wish I was nowhere else, honestly. I was just really looking get back playing, so it’s a dream come true,” Bussey said.