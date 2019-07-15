Authorities ask for Public’s Help Locating Missing Camper in Ashland County

TOWNSHIP OF GORDON, Wis. – The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 66-year-old man from Bonduel, Wisconsin.

Authorities say they received a call from a U.S. Forest Park Ranger around 9:30 a.m. Friday reporting a camper was unaccounted for at the East Twin Lake campground in the Township of Gordon.

The camper, identified as Richard J. Dilabio, was last seen on Wednesday, July 10, wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans and motorcycle leathers.

Dilabio is described as 5’11, weighing 163 pounds, and had brown hair and brown eyes.

He was riding a 1990 BMW green and yellow motorcycle which was located at the camp site.

If anyone has seen Dilabio or has any information regarding his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at 715-682-7023 ext.1.