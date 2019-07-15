Bulldogs Football Team Ranked 10th in First Preseason Poll

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team is already making noise in the preseason.

The Bulldogs are ranked 10th in the College Football America Yearbook Division II preseason poll. Minnesota State-Mankato was the only other team from the NSIC on the list as the Mavericks were ranked fifth.

The Bulldogs will have 13 returning starters from last year’s team that went undefeated tn the regular season. UMD will open their season at Malosky Stadium on September 5th against Minot State.