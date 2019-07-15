Duluth Art Institute Gets Teens Off Phones Into Art

Teen camp held Monday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Art Institute helped local teens find their creative side through mixed media art.

The institute held a youth camp where teens were introduced to art such as clay sculptures and photography at the Depot.

Institute staff said it’s important to get today’s youth to do something else with their hands other than type on their phones.

“It’s so important to have the arts in our community to be able to offer the arts for our community especially in today’s age where the arts aren’t as prevalent in our public schools,” said Michelle Misgen, Education Program Manager.

Upcoming camps and classes for all ages can be found at https://www.duluthartinstitute.org/.