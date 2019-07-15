Duluth Women’s Club to Host 52nd Annual Tour of Homes and Gardens

The Tour is Happening Wednesday, July 17 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Have you ever wanted to take a tour of the most beautiful, historic homes and gardens in Duluth?

If so, you’re invited to attend the Duluth Women’s Club 52nd annual Tour of Homes and Gardens happening Wednesday, July 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The event will include a luncheon and is open to the public.

Tickets are $35, with reservations requested.

If you’d like to purchase tickets today, click here or call 218-724-3168.

Tickets can be purchased the day of the event if you stop by the Duluth Women’s Club located at 2400 East Superior Street.