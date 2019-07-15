Fan and AC Unit Sales up Thanks to Heat in the Northland

The Ace Hardware in Superior is selling fans left and right.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- People are doing anything they can to beat the heat and humidity this Summer in the Northland.

Sales are up on fans, coolers and AC units at Ace Hardware in Superior.

“We’ll it’s definitely starting to pick up. People are buying their air conditioners, getting their grills, fans, everything. We’ve got our coolers, YETI cooler line over there,” store manager Brian Frank said.

The store opened up in May and management says thanks to the heat, traffic is finally picking up in the store.