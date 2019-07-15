Former Huskies Manager Tyger Pedersen Makes Visit to Duluth

It's the first time Pedersen returned since leading the Huskies to the Collegiate World Series.

DULUTH, Minn. – As the temperatures rise so has the play of the Duluth Huskies. This past weekend, they swept La Crosse with former team manager Tyger Pedersen in attendance at Wade Stadium.

Pedersen, who is now director of baseball operations for the Huskies, currently works in the minor league system for the St. Louis Cardinals. Pedersen says walking into the Wade definitely brought back memories of last season that saw the Huskies make it all the way to the Northwoods League World Series.

“Coming into Duluth yesterday and how it made me feel, a lot of my players reached out and commented on how their experience was and how enjoyable that time was in Duluth that they had last summer. It really made me feel good about the environment that we created last summer and to be able to give those kids that kind of experience was pretty special and heart-warming for sure,” said Pedersen.