Generating Awareness For Chemical Dependency

The opioid crisis continues in Minnesota, and awareness was raised Monday here in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.- As the opioid crisis continues in Minnesota, parents are now beginning to struggle with taking care of addicted kids, sometimes even giving them up to foster care and halfway homes.

And Monday, a symposium was held in Duluth that worked to spread awareness for resources that are available for parents who’s children are struggling with addiction. But this conference was more than just about drugs.

“A lot of people just think this is a mental health thing or a drug addiction thing, it’s not. It’s an all–encompassing thing. Its early childhood, it’s all these aspects and it’s so important to get these community resources to these people”, said Carlette Anderson, Minnesota Social Service Kinship Navigator.

The event continues Tuesday in the Ball Room in the downtown Duluth Holiday Inn starting at 8 a.m.