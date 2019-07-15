Huskies’ Morrow, Kent Talk All-Star Nods

The Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies will be on break for the next few days as the 25th annual Northwoods League All-Star Game takes place night.

And while some players will enjoy some much needed time off two Huskies will be participating in the festivities. Infielder Nic Kent and starting pitcher Dane Morrow were both selected as 2019 Northwoods League All-Stars.

Kent has been a consistent bat for the Huskies all season, currently hitting .373 with 57 hits and 22 RBI. In eight starts, Morrow has struck out 40 batters, which leads the team.

While these two won’t get the chance to have a full rest, they’re excited for the chance to meet players from all over, play in front of MLB scouts and continue to impress and get better.

“My goal here was just to win games and get better every day. But I think being an all-star comes along with that when you’re putting a little effort in and doing well,” said Morrow.

“You can’t get caught up too much in the recognition and stuff like that. But it’s definitely a goal to try and make it so you can go play in front of a bunch of scouts,” Kent said.

