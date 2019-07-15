Lakeview Tops Hermantown in Legion Baseball

Joe Vos struck out 12 over six innings of work in the team's win.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lakeview Legion Post 342 used strong pitching and a big sixth inning to top Hermantown 6-5.

Joe Vos struck out 12 over six innings and gave up five runs, none earned, on just two hits. Kyle Doup came in and pitched two shutout innings in relief to get the win. Tyler Wapola went 1-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and he drove in a run.

Lakeview will be in action again on Wednesday against West Duluth.