Lourey out as Walz’s Human Services Commissioner

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz’s Human Services commissioner has resigned just six months after being appointed.

The governor’s office announced Tony Lourey’s resignation on Monday without explanation. He leaves just days after two deputy commissioners announced their departures – also without explanation.

Lourey says in a resignation letter that a new leader is necessary to carry out the agency’s work.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, issued a statement Monday morning saying, “The abrupt, unexplained departures of the top three officials at DHS in the past week is deeply troubling, and indicative of turmoil at our largest state agency. Minnesotans deserve answers and transparency from Governor Walz about what’s going on.”

Lourey was a Democratic state senator when Walz named him in January to head up one of the state’s biggest agencies. But Human Services has been under fire for its handling of alleged fraud, data breaches and other administrative problems.

Walz said in a statement that Pam Wheelock would take over as acting commissioner. Wheelock was commissioner of finance under Gov. Jesse Ventura.