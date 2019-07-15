One Injured After ATV Crash in Rural Backus

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

BACKUS, Minn. – A 44-year-old male was transported via Life Link to a St. Cloud area hospital after being ejected from an ATV that crashed into several trees on Friday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a serious ATV crash on the Ox Yoke Road NW in rural Backus around 7:43 p.m.

Authorities say a 24-year-old male was operating an ATV when he lost control on a turn causing the ATV to crash into a ditch and hit several trees.

The passenger, a 44-year-old male of Rice, MN, was ejected from the ATV and transported to a St. Cloud area hospital via Life Link air transport.

The driver was treated on scene with no apparent injury.

The crash remains under investigation.