Sailors Clean Up Park Point Beach During Navy Week

DULUTH, Minn. – A few sailors coordinated with a local elementary school and Duluth Parks and Recreation to clean up Park Point Beach.

The sailors picked up trash and debris along the road and the beach.

A few students even pitched in on the clean up efforts.

One sailor says volunteers events like this one keeps the sailors and the communities engaged with each other.

“In society there is a bit of divide between the people and the military,” said Derek Miller.

“I like seeing the military and civilians kind of interact with each other and get to do something as proactive as cleaning up a beach together. It’s great to see the cooperation there,” Miller continues.

At the end the sailors and the students celebrated with a little ice cream to cool down after a day of cleaning up.