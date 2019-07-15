Sailors, Officers Arrive in Duluth for Navy Week

Duluth Navy Week is Happening July 15 - 21, More than 75 Events are Taking Place

DULUTH, Minn. – Navy Week is making its way back to Duluth and this year’s celebration features a lineup full of events with something for everyone.

Sailors are arriving in the Twin Ports July 15 – 21 to take part in more than 75 events spread throughout Duluth and the surrounding communities.

This outreach mission is to build and strengthen community relations with the U.S. Navy and its people, and to foster an appreciation of the Navy’s importance to local and national security and its strong history in the state.

Duluth is one of 14 cities selected to host 2019 Navy Week.

Duluth Navy Week is hosted in conjunction with the Duluth Air and Aviation Expo featuring the Blue Angels.

Many of the Duluth Navy Week’s events are free and open to the public.

“Even though the Navy’s presence may feel far away the Twin Ports, the Navy supports the Duluth-Superior port, commerce and community and interests here and across Minnesota,” said Lt. Davis Anderson, Navy Community Outreach Officer (NAVCO) lead planner for Duluth Navy Week.

During the week, the Navy Explosive Ordinance Disposal technicians, sailors from the USS Minneapolis/St. Paul, Navy History and Heritage Command, U.S. Naval Academy, Navy STEM displays, sailors from USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world, will all have a presence at a wide range of public events.

The Navy Band will be performing in a variety of locations throughout the city (listed below).

Sailors will also be visiting with area youth at the Duluth Public Library, the YMCA and local day camps.

Monday, July 15 Events:

Duluth Navy Week Kickoff Event | 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Park Point Beach House

Sailors will join local YMCA day-campers for a Park Point Beach cleanup followed by an ice cream social provided by City of Duluth Parks & Recreation in appreciation of their work and in celebration of National Ice Cream Day

Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. | Great Lakes Aquarium

Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. | Canal Park Drive public concert

Navy Band Great Lakes Performance | 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. | Great Lakes Aquarium

Navy Week Proclamation | 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Duluth City Council Chambers

USS Minneapolis/St. Paul will receive Duluth Navy Week proclamation from City Council

Tuesday, July 16 Events:

Navy Band Great Lakes performance at the Farmers Market |11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Navy Band Great Lakes performance at Barkers Island Pavilion | 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17 Events:

USS Minneapolis/St. Paul at Duluth Main Library Story Time | 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Navy Band Great Lakes performance at Great Lakes Aquarium | 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Navy Band Great Lakes performance at Duluth Public Library | 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Navy Band Great Lakes performance at Great Lakes Aquarium | 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 18 Events:

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains at the Park Point Water Safety Expo | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Navy Band Great Lakes at Coffee Break | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

USS Minneapolis/St. Paul Judging the Park Point Sand Modeling Contest | 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Duluth Huskies Baseball Game with Sailors from: Navy Band Great Lakes, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 1, Naval History and Heritage Command | 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 Events:

Sailors at the Duluth Aviation Expo | 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 Events: