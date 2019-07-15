Superior Proposes Program to Fund Small Businesses in City

The Small Business Grant Program could potentially fund small businesses up to $50,000.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Small businesses in Superior may soon have the chance to get the money needed to help their companies grow.

Through a Small Business Grant Program, local businesses could potentially apply for up to $50 thousand to help start, assist or grow their trade.

The grant would come from the same economic development fund used to support large corporations in the city, but would focus on helping those small business owners who are passionate about what they have to offer.

“Some local entrepreneurs are in the business because they really like what they do. They like making donuts, they like making some product, they like serving people in some particular way. That’s really what we’re financing,” Superior Mayor Jim Paine said.

The program draft and application will be reviewed by the planning commission this Wednesday and ultimately reviewed and approved by the city council.