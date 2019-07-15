Thunderhawks’ Jack Peart Named to U17 Men’s Select Team

DULUTH, Minn. – Team USA announced over the weekend the rosters for the Under-17 men’s select team and one Northland hockey player will be representing the United States.

Grand Rapids defenseman Jack Peart made the roster after a week of development camp and games in Amherst, New York. The team will play in the Five Nations tournament in Germany August 13th through the 17th. Peart, a St. Cloud State commit, led Thunderhawks defensemen last season with 21 points and eight goals.