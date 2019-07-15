Training To Better Understand Dog’s Language

The goal is to make pets more adoptable by training them to work better in larger groups

DULUTH, Minn.- Monday, a unique training event was held at Animal Allies in Duluth, where community members and shelter workers learn all about the shelter dogs body language.

The goal is to make these pets more adoptable by training them to work better in larger groups of dogs.

Dogs of all sizes were able to get a feel for one another, as the experts taught those in attendance ways to better relationships between large and small dogs while also training staff and dog owners to become more comfortable with their four-legged friends.

“Sometimes a growl isn’t always a bad thing. Sometimes that is dogs setting boundaries and communicating very appropriately with each other and when people aren’t ever exposed with that it makes it stressful for their babies go out and engage in someone else’s dogs”, said Kodi Sadler, Program Coordinator for Dogs Playing For Life.

This was the second and final day of the training put on by Animal Allies.