Two Republican Senators Take Issue With Trump Tweets

Democrats Condemned Trump's Tweets as Racist and Divisive

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two Republican senators are taking issue with President Donald Trump’s tweet that freshman Democratic congresswomen of color “go back” to where they came from.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins, who is up for re-election next year, said Trump’s tweet was “way over the line and he should take that down.”

Republican Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania said of the Democrats: “We should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry.”

Trump tweeted Sunday that four Democratic congresswomen should go back to the countries they came from. All of the women are American citizens and three were born in the United States.

Democrats condemned Trump’s tweets as racist and divisive. But Trump says that “a lot of people love” what he said.