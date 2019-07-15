Whitecaps, Bulldogs to Meet in Exhibition Game

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Whitecaps announced Monday that they will head back to Duluth to play a preseason game against the UMD women’s hockey team.

The defending Isobel Cup champs will meet the Bulldogs Saturday, September 28th at 4 p.m at Amsoil Arena. The Whitecaps played UMD in an exhibition before they started their inaugural season last year, where they got the 4–3 win over the Bulldogs.