Woman Injured After Falling 30 Feet at Gooseberry State Park

The Extent of her Injuries is not Known at This Time

LAKE COUNTY, Minn. – According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was injured Saturday evening after falling from the lower falls at Gooseberry State Park.

Lake County Dispatch says they received a report of a 20-year-old female that had fallen approximately 30 feet from the falls around 7:16 p.m. on Saturday.

The female was flown by Life Link to Essentia in Duluth.

The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.