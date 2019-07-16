After Repairs Head of Lakes Fair Opens for Season

Fair week kicks off with Sneak a Peek Night Tuesday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Head of the Lakes Fair in Superior opened for the year, offering rides, a horse show, a beef auction, and more over the next five days.

This comes with major repairs completed after Douglas County conducted an inspection, revealing issues like Asbestos.

Now, they say those issues have been taken care of.

“We’re looking forward to a good fair,” said Fair Director Crash Carlson.

Getting ready for this year came with challenges as last month Superior’s Chief Building Inspector found issues in some buildings, including trip hazards and lack of wheelchair access.

“Bathrooms that had asbestos and we had to get the asbestos removed, we had electrical things we had to get fixed and we got that in pretty good shape,” Carlson said.

With financial help from Douglas County those issues were fixed, and new lights were added to the previously poorly lit area under the grandstand.

“We’re gonna fix more. We’re gonna keep on fixing. We’re working on things in the grandstand and the county is helping us and it’s a beautiful thing we have going.”

Now the fair is ready to open for its six day run.

“First day, a lot of work, it’s awful warm out but tonight is sneak a peek night,” said Carlson.

Until 11pm Friday Admission was free for the day, to catch a look at the auto racing, win some prizes, and say hello to some furry friends.

“There’s gotta be 100,” said volunteer Jeffery Larson. “Yeah if you count all the rabbits and chickens and ducks and fish and snakes.”

The independently run Roger and Tia Hankins Petting Zoo returned by popular demand from last year to give all ages a chance to rest from the Fair hullabaloo with a wide array of animals.

“There’s nothing for the little kids or even people just to take a break from the fair…y’know they can come in here it’s shady it’s nice we’ve got some tents,” Larson said.

Many hands of many ages can be found helping put the Fair together. “This whole place has sort of volunteered,” said Larson, “including the 4-H comes out and help.”

The 4-H Club lends some youthful helping hands all over the fairgrounds.

“I help out at the fair everyday almost when my mom works here,” said 15-year-old Brice Johnstad. “And then we usually do a lot of stuff in the beef barn and we’ll do some rabbits and stuff in the chicken barn and everything like that.”

4-H, Johnstad said, allows him to work on interesting projects that help him develop important skills and make new connections.

“You get to do different things with people that like, you’ve never met before,” he said.

“We serve the judges, we talk to our customers, we make it feel like they’re welcome here and stuff like that.”

All in all, everyone working the fair is excited for almost a full week of fair fun.

After Friday night Daily Admission is free for kids 12 and under, $5 for ages 13-17 and Military with ID 65 and over, and $8 for adults.