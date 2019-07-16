Big Top Chautauqua Hosting Many Genres of Music this Summer

This summer, the big top looks a bit different as a protected space covering their tent was constructed to ensure years of music under the rare blue canvas.

BAYFIELD, Wis. – Big Top Chautauqua is in the midst of its 34th season under the tent featuring all different genres of music and dance.

Organizers say that even though it looks different, it hasn’t lost any of its charm.

“I think it is the same experience however you’re dry in here now over the past years it’s started to leak a little bit and of course I always jokingly say for the people who reminisce of the days their butts were wet we do have volunteers that will spray them down,” jokes Phillip Anich who is the director of operations at Big Top Chautauqua.

Some of the big themes this year include music from the Woodstock Era which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

